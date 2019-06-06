PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects that sent a 44-year-old man to the hospital following an assault and robbery in Frankford. This happened around 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of Kensington Avenue on June 3.
According to police, the victim was walking north on Kensington Avenue when an unknown man and woman knocked him to the ground and began punching and kicking him.
The suspects then dragged the victim down the street before ripping his pants and taking his wallet.
Nearby surveillance video captured the assault.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to his head and back.
The suspects were last seen on Womrath Street.
If you see the suspects, contact police immediately at 215-686-3153.