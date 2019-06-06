Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who ran over an officer’s leg with an ATV at a gas station in South Philadelphia. The incident happened at the Sunoco gas station on the 2600 block of Penrose Avenue on May 27.
Police say an officer was attempting to conduct a vehicle investigation when he saw an ATV fueling up at the gas station around 9 p.m.
As he approached the vehicle, surveillance video shows the suspect revving the engine and pulling away, running over the officer’s leg.
Just before the incident, the video captured the suspect inside of the gas station.
If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-686-3013.