(CBS Local)– Actors Seth Green and Breckin Meyer have been friends since they were 16.

This weekend, moviegoers will get the opportunity to see these friends in a new buddy comedy called “Changeland.” The film hits theaters on Friday and it is the Overbrook native’s feature directorial and writing debut. While Green has starred in movies like “The Italian Job” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember”, this project was much more personal because it was based off a real life experience.

“I had taken an actual trip to Thailand with my real friend Dan,” said Green in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Everywhere we went, people thought we were a honeymooning couple. All of the experiences we were having felt so beautiful and like another planet. I kept thinking this is a background for a movie. It felt in my head like ‘Sideways’ or ‘Garden State.’ On my actual vacation, I had met a cast of inspiring characters, just people from all different parts of the world who had come for a similar experience.”

The movie is playing at Westown Movies in Delaware starting the week of June 14. The movie will be interesting not only because of Green’s local connection, but also because people get to watch Macaulay Culkin on screen again.

“That character is nothing like him, aside from the fact that the character has sorted out what he wants from his life,” said Green. “Mac is really one of the most accomplished and well adjusted people I’ve ever known and we’ve known each other for over 20 years now. When I started conceiving of this character that was mean to represent someone who had abandoned everything familiar and set off on their own to decide what their path was going to be. There’s nobody that could do this better than Mac.”

While Green is a household name today, his life changed forever in the late 90s and early 2000s with roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember.” The rise of Austin Powers is an interesting story after not many people saw it in theaters.

“Austin Powers came at a time when people didn’t go to see it in theaters, but everyone sort of made it their own,” said Green. “Everyone owned it, shared it, and watched it a bunch. It’s become such a cultural touchstone. I love Mike Meyers and watched him on SNL and Wayne’s World and I’ve always thought of him as a brilliant talent. When I heard about this project, you just never know. I’m like it’s a parody of James Bond, is this good? When we got on set and the actual sets were so cool and we saw the tone within the takes, I thought this could be something. When I saw the first cut of the movie, I was like this was brilliant.”

“Changeland” hits select theaters this weekend and is available on VOD everywhere on Friday, June 7.c