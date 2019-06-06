



POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Pottstown police officer did more than just delivery a healthy baby girl. He also saved her life.

Pottstown police officer Victor Machese never quite knows what he’s going to find on scene. But this one was pretty typical, a maternity call in which he says they’re there to assist the mom into the ambulance and go to the hospital. This one was a little different.

It was 8:10 p.m. on a Wednesday and an expedited trip to the hospital would be no problem except, mom knew that this baby had no expedited plans.

“Within a split second, she was like, ‘No, I have to push,'” Machese told CBS3. “And I was like, ‘OK, go ahead and do it.’ and the baby made its first appearance.”

Within 10 minutes of Machese’s arrival, he delivered a healthy baby girl.

Casey Vermeesch told CBS3 in a phone interview that she’s in the hospital doing well alongside her baby girl Cassidy.

Vermeesch said she figured that this officer had likely never delivered a baby before, but that his calm demeanor kept her calm as well.

And some of that tranquility can be credited to Machese’s corporal who arrived on the scene.

“I’m listening to him say, breathe in your nose, out your mouth like we tell people all the time,” Machese said. “And I start doing it and it helped focus on what we were there to do that day.”

During the delivery, the umbilical cord tore so Machese, who is a father of two, stopped blood loss by pinching it himself until the ambulance arrived.

Just hours after saving both mom and baby, he was invited to a very thankful meeting with them both.

“Because of her I got to experience the most positive point in my career,” Machese said.