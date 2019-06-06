PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of a man who allegedly shot two teenagers on a subway at SEPTA’s City Hall Station on Wednesday night. Authorities have arrested and charged 22-year-old Isaac Orsini.
Police say the suspect entered the train and began shooting around 9:45 p.m. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot and were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital. Both are expected to be OK, according to police.
An eyewitness described the frightening scene.
“A couple of young gentlemen were trying to jump another young gentleman, like a fistfight. The other male pulled out a .22 pistol and let off three to four shots and everybody ran off the train,” eyewitness James Baker said. “We crossed over and looked and there was blood spots everywhere.”
Orsini was arrested shortly after the shooting, around 10:40 p.m., on North Broad Street. Police have not said if the teens were intended targets or the shooting was a random act.
Orsini has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two count of simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and several related gun charges.