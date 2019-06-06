Comments
TRENTON (CBS/AP) — First responders in New Jersey are conducting hurricane evacuation drills Thursday. Motorists may see an increased police presence on the Atlantic City Expressway, parts of the Garden State Parkway, Interstate 195, Route 72, Route 47 and Route 347.
State troopers and Transportation Department crews are setting up cones and barrels that would be used to reverse the flow of traffic in the event a hurricane forces the evacuation of the Jersey Shore.
No roads will be closed during the drill.
