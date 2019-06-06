Comments
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A local carnival worker is charged with allegedly touching a little girl on a merry-go-round. Police in Suffolk County, New York arrested Louis Shelton, who is from King of Prussia.
Investigators say he touched the 7-year-old inappropriately while fastening her seatbelt on the ride Wednesday evening. Dreamland Amusements told CBS New York the child’s mother “misconstrued what he was doing.”
But eyewitnesses told police Shelton’s hand should not have been where it was. The same traveling carnival is set to be at Philadelphia Mills later this month.