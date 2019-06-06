BREAKING:Eagles sign QB Carson Wentz to 4-year extension
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:King of Prussia News, Local, Local TV


KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A local carnival worker is charged with allegedly touching a little girl on a merry-go-round. Police in Suffolk County, New York arrested Louis Shelton, who is from King of Prussia.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators say he touched the 7-year-old inappropriately while fastening her seatbelt on the ride Wednesday evening. Dreamland Amusements told CBS New York the child’s mother “misconstrued what he was doing.”

North Coventry Police Officer Does More Than Just Deliver A Healthy Baby Girl

But eyewitnesses told police Shelton’s hand should not have been where it was. The same traveling carnival is set to be at Philadelphia Mills later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s