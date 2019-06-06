Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A McDonald’s employee was stabbed during an altercation with two customers inside the fast-food restaurant in North Philadelphia, police say. The stabbing happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s on the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
Police say the 20-year-old female employee and two customers got into a fight when the McDonald’s employee was stabbed once in the arm. She also suffered cuts to her face.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.