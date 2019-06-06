  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital with severe injuries. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 5th Street in the Olney section of the city on May 26.

Police say a 26-year-old man was struck by a red-colored minivan.

The drive of that vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading North on 5th Street.

According to police, the minivan should have damage to its front-end and hood.

If you any information on this incident, contact police at 215-685-3180.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s