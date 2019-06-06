Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital with severe injuries. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 5th Street in the Olney section of the city on May 26.
Police say a 26-year-old man was struck by a red-colored minivan.
The drive of that vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading North on 5th Street.
According to police, the minivan should have damage to its front-end and hood.
If you any information on this incident, contact police at 215-685-3180.