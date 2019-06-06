  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, West Vincent Township


WEST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Dramatic new video shows tense moments after a Chester County apartment building burst into flames earlier this week.

Body camera footage from police in West Vincent and Uwchilan Townships shows officers running toward the fire and banging on doors to get people out.

75 Residents Displaced After Flames Rip Through West Vincent Township Apartment Complex

Credit: CBS3

They likely saved lives. One older woman appeared to be confused about what was going on. An officer held her hand and walked her down the stairs.

Tuesday’s fire at the ReNew Glenmoore apartments put 75 people out of their homes.

Drone Watch 3 showed the gutted aftermath of the blaze.

