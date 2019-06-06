BREAKING:Eagles sign QB Carson Wentz to 4-year extension
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A 22-year-old Willingboro Township drug dealer will spend nearly a decade behind bars for causing the death of a teenager who fatally overdosed on heroin that he sold her in 2017. Austin F. Cooper was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday.

Cooper pleaded guilty to one county of strict liability for a drug-induced death in April 2019.

In December 2017, Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin to 15-year-old Madison McDonald’s home in Evesham Township prior to her death.

McDonald was found unresponsive by a family member on Dec. 26, 2017. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she later died on Dec. 28.

Cooper must serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

