DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An attempted armed robbery led to a police-involved shooting inside a Brookhaven pharmacy, sources confirm to Eyewitness News. The shooting happened at the 24-hour Walgreens located on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Sources tell Eyewitness News four men entered the store and tried to rob the place. Police were called and when they arrived the suspects were still inside.

At some point, one shot was fired and a suspect was hit in the arm.

SOURCE: Police investigating a robbery and police-involved shooting at Walgreens in Brookhaven, Delaware County. One suspect shot in the arm, expected to survive, three others in police custody. Still an active investigation at store on corner of Edgemont and Brookhaven Road. pic.twitter.com/xqLiBEnSDh — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 6, 2019

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators are still on the scene and within the last 30 minutes, their investigation spread to the back of the building where they tapped off a grey car.

Police have also been walking in and out of the store.

There are signs everywhere about surveillance cameras, so it’s likely investigators will have video to work with as well.

The three other suspects are in custody at Brookhaven Police.

