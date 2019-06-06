BREAKING:Accident Involving Dump Truck Leads To Hundreds Of Outages In Gloucester County After Bringing Down Wires
By CBS3 Staff
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — An accident involving a dump truck in Williamstown, Gloucester County has led to hundreds of outages after bringing down wires. The accident happened on Winslow Road, near Angielee Avenue, around 11:30 a.m.

(credit: CBS3)

Video from Chopper 3 shows the dump truck on its side with its load spilled out onto the road. A car is also shown partially crushed by the dump truck’s cab.

The crash brought down wires and there are over 800 outages in the area.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened.

There is also no word if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

