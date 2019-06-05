



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It immediately looked like trouble once Andrew McCutchen went down clutching his left knee Monday. The first thought was that he tore his ACL in the Phillies’ loss to the San Diego Padres. On Tuesday, the thought was confirmed. The Phillies’ starting center fielder is lost for the season.

The Phillies could potentially look at who may replace McCutchen, if rookie left-handed hitter Adam Haseley doesn’t acclimate fast enough to the major league level.

With Odubel Herrera locked in a possible legal quandary, placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the Phillies may have to look elsewhere for help if they have any plans on playing into October.

One of the players that seems high as a possible trade acquisition is San Francisco Giants’ Kevin Pillar, 30, who started the season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s a right-handed hitter with some pop, having hit six homers, but he’s batting .231 in 54 games in San Francisco. He’s been moved to right field, though he’s traditionally been a center fielder. What the Phillies may have to give up for him, and what they’re willing to give up, is the big question.

Other trade options could include Seattle Mariners’ outfielders Mallex Smith or Mitch Haniger. The Phils already got Jay Bruce from the flagging Mariners, who seem to be looking to tank and are unloading every heavy contract they can. Haniger, 28, bats right. He’s coming off of a 26-homer, 93-RBI season. This year, he’s hit 15 homers, but he’s also struck out 77 times, third in the majors behind Bryce Harper’s 79 strikeouts.

He plays right field for the Mariners, although some scouts say he can play center.

Smith, 26, is a left-handed bat and a more natural center fielder. He brings speed, but he was also hitting .197 through 43 games with the Mariners.

Again, it’s a matter of what the Phillies are willing to give up to get either Mariner.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Dwight Smith Jr. may also be worth a look, considering the Orioles are floundering again and won’t be competitive for a few years.

The Phillies can also hope for the return of Roman Quinn, who is still recovering from a groin strain.

Whoever it is the Phillies are aiming for or waiting for, they’re going to need to act — and act fast. This is an all-in season with the signing of Harper and it doesn’t appear Phils’ management is willing to let anything get in their way of some October magic.