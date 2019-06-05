



VINCENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Improving athletic performance and preventing injuries with a high tech device that had been used mainly for professional athletes until now. Whether you’re an elite athlete or just want to be in good shape, this technology can help you.

The technology uses artificial intelligence to measure and calculate strengths and weaknesses to make sure you stay in the game.

Carl Garnes, a football player for Morgan State University, is rehabbing a bad knee injury, testing his balance and strength on what looks like a plate on the floor but it’s much more.

“It’s really cool, definitely cool,” Garnes said. “I love the fact that it tells me exactly what I need to work on as an athlete, you try to do everything.”

The technology that is getting him in top shape is from Sparta Science at Fulcrum Performance in South Jersey.

Information On Probiotic Labels Lack Basic Data Consumers Need, Study Finds

The plate records 3,000 data points per second that get analyzed and processed by a computer.

Astin Galanis is a soccer player who also works with the Sparta system.

Chuck Morris, a coach at Fulcrum Performance, says the Sparta system has revolutionized sports training.

It’s designed to optimize athletic performance by identifying strengths and weaknesses and prescribing improvement plans.

“I’m beyond excited,” Morris said. “For the first time in history, we’re now ahead of it. Bigger, stronger, faster is great. We’ve been doing that for 20 years. Now we can get ahead of our athletes before they get injured.”

Coroner Says Woman Died From THC Overdose, Experts Skeptical

The system also analyzes force production from a vertical jump to measure lower body strength.

“It’s completely changed my life,” Galanis said. “I saw a difference in the first two to three weeks, my body started changing, started feeling faster, everything seemed easier and smoother right away.”

The Sparta system also calculates an individualized training program that tracks people as the progress through the system.