Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription medications. The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Just Here Pharmacy on North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say the suspect broke down a sheet rock wall to gain access to the pharmacy area.
It’s unclear exactly what drugs were taken.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to mid-20s wearing a scarf over his head with dark-colored pants, sneakers and dark colored gloves.
If you have any information about the suspect, call police at 215-686-3353.