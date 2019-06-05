  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription medications. The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Just Here Pharmacy on North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the suspect broke down a sheet rock wall to gain access to the pharmacy area.

It’s unclear exactly what drugs were taken.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to mid-20s wearing a scarf over his head with dark-colored pants, sneakers and dark colored gloves.

If you have any information about the suspect, call police at 215-686-3353.

