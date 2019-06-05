Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Those days of comfortable, cool temperatures are behind us. Get ready for a Wednesday warm-up. It’s going to be a return to hot and humid conditions with the chance for some scattered thunderstorms today.


Although the summer conditions are making a comeback, CBS3 Meteorologist Matt Peterson says we could see some stronger thunderstorms roll into the area later this afternoon and evening. Our chances for severe weather are relatively low but some locally heavy rain and gusty winds are still a possibility.

TODAY — Increasing Clouds, Thunderstorms Develop This Afternoon, Could Produce Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds. High 86

TONIGHT — Overcast with Thunderstorms Possible. Low 69

TOMORROW — Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers with Isolated Thunderstorms Possible. High 85

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast with the CBS Philly Weather App. 

