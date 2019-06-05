Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after police say they were shot at SEPTA’s City Hall station. The incident happened on the northbound side of the station around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Witnesses say the shooting happened on a northbound Broad Street Line subway.
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. Both teens are expected to be OK, according to police.
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.
