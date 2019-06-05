



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood is fed up over sinking sidewalks. Residents say it’s been a problem for years and they want the city to fix it.

The problematic sidewalks and yards stretch for two block on Fairfield Street in the Holme Circle neighborhood in Northeast Philly.

The neighborhood recently sent a letter to the Philadelphia Water Department in hopes of having their sinking sidewalks repaired, but they say their roads and sidewalks continues to look like an obstacle course.

“The sidewalks, the street, everything is caving in,” homeowner Nicole Figueroa said.

Anyone could look at the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Fairfield Street in Northeast Philadelphia and see that there’s a problem. Residents are hoping to have their crumbling infrastructure repaired before someone is hurt.

“I’m afraid a child — we’ve already had runners, people falling right on their faces because they are tripping. It just looks like a roller coaster up and down the street,” Figueroa said.

2 Teens Shot On Subway At SEPTA’s City Hall Station, Witnesses Say

Homeowners believe the pipes in the street are deteriorating and that’s what’s causing the issue on the sidewalks. Eyewitness News reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department and a spokesperson said:

“PWD is aware of the complaints on the 3000 block of Fairfield Street and recently performed an investigation on this block. At this time, we do not have our report complete, and are unable to comment until all of the information is compiled and fully reviewed. Once this is done, PWD will schedule a meeting with the neighbors and share the results.”

Holme Circle Civic Association President Mike Fagan says that’s something they’re been hearing for six years now when it comes to repairing their pipes.

“Everyone else takes a look at it and says, ‘Wow there’s a problem.’ City looks at it and says, ‘Well, we have to do some studies. You really can’t say what’s wrong.’ We want action not words,” Fagan said.

Residents say that until the problems are fixed in the street, they’re going to continue dealing with sinking sidewalks.

“I’m hoping this city, for once, is going to do something and fix everything that needs to be done,” Figueroa said.

Archbishop Carroll High School Employee Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student, Prosecutors Say

Eyewitness News reached out to councilman Bobby Henon’s office that responded with a statement, that read in part:

The Councilman has had each utility and city department conduct site visits and despite these efforts, the source of the problems haven’t been definitively identified. At this point, the Councilman has decided to work with the neighbors and the Civic Association to bring in a private engineering firm to evaluate the street and provide some recommendations and feedback about how and why the street is deteriorating in such a significant manner.”