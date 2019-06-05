PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary R&B group Kool & the Gang will receive the 2019 Marian Anderson Award in November. The announcement was made Wednesday morning.
The group, which officially launched in 1969, has earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.
This year, the group will be celebrating their 50th anniversary of performing as a group.
“We are truly honored,” Kool & the Gang said in a statement. “Philadelphia played such an integral part in our early career. We would not be where we are without the city of Philadelphia, or as we called it back in the day, ‘Funky Philly.’ It’s where we recorded several of our albums and where radio and fans really had our back. Receiving an award founded by Marian Anderson on our 50th anniversary means so much to us. Thank you to everyone involved.”
Kool & the Gang will receive the award during the Gala and Concert at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 12.
The Marian Anderson Award is named for the Philadelphia-born singer and honors artists who have impacted society in a positive way.