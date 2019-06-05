Comments
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A person is dead following a construction accident on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday morning. It happened on the turnpike in Lower Salford, Montgomery County around 10 a.m.
Authorities say there was a fatality involving an employee of a contractor or a sub-contractor in a construction zone.
There is no word on how the person died.
Authorities say no passing vehicles were involved and traffic is not being impacted.
