BREAKING:Employee Dead Following Construction Accident On Northeast Extension Of Pennsylvania Turnpike, Authorities Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Lower Salford News, Pennsylvania Turnpike

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A person is dead following a construction accident on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday morning. It happened on the turnpike in Lower Salford, Montgomery County around 10 a.m.

Authorities say there was a fatality involving an employee of a contractor or a sub-contractor in a construction zone.

There is no word on how the person died.

Authorities say no passing vehicles were involved and traffic is not being impacted.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s