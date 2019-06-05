LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A conservative rabbi’s social media posts raging against the Lakewood BlueClaws’ Pride Night has sparked a protest Thursday outside FirstEnergy Park. Rabbi Yehuda Levin, who’s long been anti-gay rights, posted three videos urging the community to protest the BlueClaws’ Pride Night Saturday.
Shortly after Levin posted the videos online this week, a flyer is reportedly being circulated around the community calling for a protest Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on the corner of New Hampshire and Cedar Bridge Avenues in Lakewood.
“This abomination must stop!!! Come out and protest!!!” the flyer reads. “Our children are already bombarded in schools/media/entertainment with terribly anti-family brainwashing. Gay pride events at family venues like sporting events, bowling alleys, malls, shopping centers or even Ocean County College.”
According to the Greater Lakewood, a 25-year-old who is a “strong follower” of Levin is behind the flyer and plans to protest by himself.
The BlueClaws, who are the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class A affiliate, will celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month on Saturday with Pride Night. The team will hand out rainbow-colored hats to the first 1,500 fans and will have a fireworks display.
The BlueClaws consider themselves an open and inclusive organization and member of the community,” BlueClaws president Joe Ricciutti said in a press release. “We want to show the LGBT community that they are welcome at BlueClaws games, and always will be welcome at BlueClaws games.”