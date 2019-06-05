



NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — How cool is this? The Toronto Blue Jays draft selected Florida high school pitcher Braden Halladay, a son of the late Roy Halladay, in the 32nd round of the Major League Baseball draft — the round matching his father’s Blue Jays uniform number.

The younger Halladay is a right-hander like his famous father, who will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame next month.

On Day 3 of the 2019 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected RHP Braden Halladay in the 32nd round. Congratulations, @BradenHalladay! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/64abT3vkeb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2019

Roy Halladay won 203 games and two Cy Young Awards over 16 big league seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and Philadelphia Phillies from 2010-13.

He died in November 2017 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Toronto retired his No. 32 on opening day in 2018.

Thank you @BlueJays for drafting me in the 32nd round today! It’s a great honor! It’s with mutual understanding that I’ll still be honoring my commitment to Penn State! I look forward to college and bettering myself as a player and person, thank you to all who have supported me! pic.twitter.com/tUcKWZESPl — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) June 5, 2019

Braden Halladay tweeted a thank you to the Blue Jays and added in his post that there was a mutual understanding between him and the team that he will be honoring his commitment to attend Penn State.

The three-day draft concludes Wednesday, with rounds 11 through 40.

