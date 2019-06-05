RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A former employee at Archbishop Carroll High School has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced. Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Serpentine was arrested Wednesday.
Police say Serpentine had an inappropriate relationship with a student between April and June 2017 while he was the school’s director of communications. According to authorities, the victim came forward last month.
Serpentine is charged with four counts of institutional sexual assault, officials say.
He is the second Archbishop Carroll High School employee arrested on sexual assault charges in the past three months.
If you know any information about the alleged incident, call police at 610-688-0500.