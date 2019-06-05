PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after police say they were shot when a man opened fire inside of train at SEPTA’s City Hall station. The incident happened on the northbound side of the station around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. Both teens are expected to be OK, according to police.
It was a frightening scene for passengers.
“A couple of young gentlemen were trying to jump another young gentleman, like a fistfight. The other male pulled out a .22 pistol and let off three to four shots and everybody ran off the train,” eyewitness James Baker said. “We crossed over and looked and there was blood spots everywhere.”
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and a gun was recovered.
The head of SEPTA Police could not say if the shooting was a targeted or random act, only that a man entered the train and began shooting.