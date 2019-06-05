2 Men Wanted For Robbing Couple At Gunpoint In Fairmount, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 27th Street in the Fairmount section of the city.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 27th Street in the Fairmount section of the city.
Police say both men were armed when they approached the couple. The men took the victims’ phones and wallets before fleeing the area.
One of the suspects is described as a black male, between the ages of 17 and 18, 5-foot-10, 130 to 140 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored paisley print bandana across his face and dark-colored clothing.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.