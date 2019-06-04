BREAKING:Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen Done For Season With Torn ACL
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is looking to win over high school students. The retail company is expanding its $1 a day college benefit to its current high school students and future high schoolers who work at the company.

Walmart is offering the young workers free standardized test prep, flexible work schedules and debt-free college.

In a tight jobs market, the retailer is using this program to find new workers and encourage those that are already employed by them.

The company says high school students make up less than 2% of the workforce.

The major perks are part of a program Walmart launched last year, which offers affordable access to college degrees for its employees.

For information on the program, click here.

