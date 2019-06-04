Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news

OAKLYN, N.J. (AP) – Firefighters have rescued a man who became stranded on a dam in New Jersey. The Oaklyn Fire Department arrived on the scene early Tuesday to find the man had somehow climbed down to the water level of the Newton Creek Dam and could not get back up.

Video posted on Facebook shows firefighters using a ladder and a rope to bring the man back to safety on the highway level.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for exposure to the cold water in the creek.

