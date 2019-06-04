PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a suspect who robbed and assaulted an employee at a Center City restaurant last month. Authorities say a man robbed the McCormick & Schmick’s restaurant, located on Broad Street, on May 5.
Police say after entering the restaurant, the suspect made his way to an office where he held the manager at gunpoint and demanded cash.
He then proceeded to tie the manager up and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the restaurant.
Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the area in a dark-colored 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, heading north on 16th Street from Sansom Street.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall bald man in his 50s, with a stocky build and long gray facial hair on his chin. He was wearing dark-colored glasses, a black Adidas track jacket with black pants and shoes.
If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact 215-686-3093.