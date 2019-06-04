Dozens Of Residents Displaced After Flames Rip Through West Vincent Township Apartment

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Dozens of residents have been displaced after a raging fire broke out at an apartment building in Chester County. The flames broke out just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at ReNew Glenmoore apartments in West Vincent Township.
The fire reached two alarms before firefighters placed it under control.
Officials credit brave first responders who rushed into the burning building to save lives.
“They went in and they started to evacuate the apartments,” West Vincent Police Department Chief Mike Swininger said. “An officer I had a discussion with earlier tonight, he said ‘Chief, I could hear the fire, it was above me.’ He says, ‘We had to get them out of there and we had to do it quick.’ and they did a great job. They really saved lives tonight.”
No one was injured in the fire.
The Red Cross is at the scene assisting up to 75 displaced residents.