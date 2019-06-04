



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andrew McCutchen is done for the season. The Phillies outfielder tore his ACL during the first inning of the Phillies’ 8-2 loss Monday night in San Diego.

McCutchen, 32, was attempting to run back to first base in the first inning of Monday’s game when he crumpled to the ground, grabbing his knee. Tuesday’s MRI confirmed the Phillies’ worst fears.

In 59 games this season, McCutchen hit .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBI. He signed a 3-year, $50 million deal with the Phils in the offseason.

The Phillies wished him luck in his recovery on Twitter Tuesday.

Following the diagnosis, McCutchen told reporters he hopes to be ready by opening day next year.

“It’s a sucky dynamic,” McCutchen said, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. “It’s not the news I wanted to hear.”

In his place, the Phillies have called up one of their top prospects, Adam Haseley. Haseley was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

After a hot start to the year in Double-A, Haseley was promoted to Triple-A, where he appeared in just six games before getting called up to the majors.

Still, the Phillies are thin in the outfield, with McCutchen’s injury and Odubel Herrera on administrative leave. That leaves Bryce Harper as the Phillies’ lone outfielder remaining from Opening Day.

Over the weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce, 32, from the Mariners. But with McCutchen now out for the season, general manager Matt Klentak may not be done dealing just yet.