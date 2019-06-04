PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a tasty Indian meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Philadelphia Chutney Company
Topping the list is Philadelphia Chutney Company. Located at 1628 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, the Indian spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp.
2. Indeblue
Next up is Washington Square’s IndeBlue, situated at 205 13th St. With 4.5 stars out of 849 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Indian breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Laxmi Indian Grille
Manayunk’s Laxmi Indian Grille, located at 4425 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot four stars out of 187 reviews.
4. New Delhi Indian Restaurant
Over in University City, check out New Delhi Indian Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 467 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian and buffet spot at 4004 Chestnut St.