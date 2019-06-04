



JIM THORPE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Delaware County woman rescued after being injured on a closed Carbon County, Pennsylvania hiking trail will face a fine, officials say. Jim Thorpe fire officials say about 25 first responders spent hours Sunday on the rescue at the Glen Onoko Falls trail at Lehigh Gorge State Park.

Fire Chief Vince Yaich said the 21-year-old woman, of Aston, Pennsylvania, said “she felt her knee give out” and believed it was dislocated.

Tim Rossman, chief of the Lehigh and Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Company, said the rescue was the first since the trail was closed, and “by now we figured there’d be more” rescues.

The woman declined to be taken to a medical facility.

Meek Mill Granted New Hearing Next Month In Front Of Superior Court

She was hiking the closed trail with three friends.

A Pennsylvania Game Commission official says all four hikers will likely be fined next week under the Pennsylvania Game and Wildlife Code for traveling on a closed trail.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the trail May 1, saying it had become too dangerous.

At least 15 people have died and more than 80 have been injured on the steep, slippery trail.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)