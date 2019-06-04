



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Video of a puppy theft in Philadelphia that was caught on camera goes viral. Then, the suspect had a change of heart.

Now, the family has a message for the accused thief.

“I’m so happy,” one of the Silva’s children said.

Less than 24 hours ago, however, the Silva family was shedding tears. Their 4-month-old puppy, Rolex, a pit bull purchased from a pedigree line, was snatched from their porch of their east Hunting Park Avenue home.

“People pay thousands of dollars for these dogs. This is our baby,” Kim Silva said.

“I missed the kid give or take by seconds. He came through the front and within five minutes, the dog was gone,” the couple said.

A teen was caught on video climbing the porch, pulling Rolex through the bars and running off with him. It turns out, after posting the video online, people identified the dognapper as a neighborhood kid.

Alanie Silva spoke with the boy’s father, who spoke with his son and found out where the teen was hiding Rolex.

“I’m just excited that I was able to speak with a father who is on the same page as me and we spoke and there is a happy ending,” Alanie Silva said.

And though the family filed a police report, they’re not planning on pressing charges against the teenager.

“I just want him to learn. I don’t want to ruin the child’s life,” Kim said.

As you can imagine, the Silva family says they’re thrilled to have Rolex back home. And they’re not taking any chances.

They now plan to keep Rolex indoors at all times, especially while they’re not home.