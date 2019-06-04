



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who broke a 21-year-old woman’s jaw in the Olney section of Philadelphia. The assault happened on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, down the street from Banana Bar.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man inside of the Banana Bar. Security at the bar asked the suspect and companions to leave.

Shortly after they were asked to leave, the victims left. The suspect then pulled up on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, possibly in a black Chevy Camaro, where he confronted the group again.

The suspect struck the victim in the face, knocking her unconscious, and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for a broken jaw.

The suspect is described as a African-American man between the ages of 30 and 40, with a medium complexion and medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with a white logo across the front chest area and white logo on the right sleeve, blue jean-type pants, white sneakers and possibly a red baseball cap.

Police are also looking for a person of interest. He is described as a African-American male between the ages of 40 and 45, with a stocky build. He was wearing prescription glasses, a dark-colored shirt with a logo with No. 82 in the center, dark-colored sweatpants with working “Nike Air” on the back, and dark sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.