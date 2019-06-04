  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Voters are picking Democratic and Republican nominees in New Jersey’s Assembly districts ahead of November’s election. There are four open seats Tuesday because of incumbent retirements, with one of those being contested.

There are contested races in just under half of the 40 districts.

Among the top-watched contests is in southern New Jersey’s 8th District. Incumbent Republican Joe Howarth lost party backing and is running as a supporter of President Donald Trump under a Make America Great Again slogan.

The state GOP says Howarth attempted to defect to the Democrats, then embraced Trump. Howarth has said he always planned to run as a Republican.

Democrats currently control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years. Each of the state’s 40 districts elects two members.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find your polling location, here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s