PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention doughnut lovers! Friday is National Doughnut Day and there are tons of doughnut deals.

Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 7.

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut which includes bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.

Get a kick start to summer by attending our Sweet Summer Beach Bash on National Donut Day, June 7! 🎉🏖️ Enjoy a FREE classic (bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar) donut for attending! RSVP here: https://t.co/tfPD4CNzVd pic.twitter.com/yS8IBZbSak — Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) May 30, 2019

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

June 7th is #NationalDoughnutDay! Come visit us and get ANY DOUGHNUT FREE! This year we want to give away 1 MILLION DOUGHNUTS. Help us achieve this & we'll have another giveaway later this month with our next new 🍩. Trust us, it will be out of this world! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/V9J00GM2t0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 3, 2019

Krispy Kremee even has former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal advertising for this year. If they give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday, they will also give away their new doughnut later in the month.

Listen up: @krispykreme is giving away FREE doughnuts this Friday, June 7 #NationalDoughnutDay. If they hit 1 million, they'll give out their next new doughnut for FREE too later this month. Trust me, this new 🍩 is OUT OF THIS WORLD! Let’s do this! #krispykreme #ad pic.twitter.com/KNY6etGaEO — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 3, 2019

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1.