PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has upheld murder charges against one of the men accused of having killed four people in a west Philadelphia basement over a drug stash. The ruling came Tuesday in the case of Keith Garner.

Also charged with homicide in the case are Jahlil Porter and Robert Long, who waived their preliminary hearings. A fourth man originally charged in the slayings now faces only drug and conspiracy counts.

Mugshots from left to right: Robert Long, Nasir Moss-Robertson, and Keith Garner.

Authorities say two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found the drugs while renovating homes. They say an attempt to sell the drugs in November 2018 led to their deaths and those of two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Garner’s attorney, Coley Reynolds, tried to poke holes in the testimony of witnesses during the hearing.

