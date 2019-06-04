  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a Philadelphia firefighter who died during a triathlon Sunday at the Jersey Shore. Thirty-six-year-old Dennis McDaniels, a 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, died from an apparent cardiac arrest during the swimming portion of the Escape The Cape Triathlon in Cape May.

Credit: Philadelphia Fire Department

McDaniels left behind a wife and four young sons.

“On Sunday, June 2, 2019, off-duty Philadelphia Firefighter Dennis McDaniels was competing in a triathlon in Cape May, NJ. Dennis, an experienced and avid athlete, suffered an apparent cardiac arrest during the swim portion of the race. Dennis leaves behind his wife, MaryEllen, of 11 years and their four young sons, Jake, 10, Bryce, 7, Gavin, 5, and Jude, 1,” the GoFundMe reads.

According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, McDaniels was almost finished with the swimming portion of the triathlon when he was found unresponsive from an apparent cardiac arrest.

Medics performed CPR on the off-duty firefighter, but they were unsuccessful.

Firefighters are working to create a scholarship fund for McDaniels’ four sons.

