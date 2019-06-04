Comments
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Haverford Township woman has been arrested and charged with the death of her 83-year-old mother. Ellyn Gottlieb, 58, allegedly took her mother out of a nursing home, neglected her and drained her bank accounts.
Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said the victim, who suffered from dementia, was living in deplorable conditions before she died in March.
“This is a tragic case where a mother was inhumanely treated by her daughter, the very person who was trusted for her care,” Copeland said.
Copeland added that Gottlieb “showed little regard for human decency.”
Gottlieb has been charged with manslaughter, neglect and theft.