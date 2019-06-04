By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Haverford Township woman has been arrested and charged with the death of her 83-year-old mother. Ellyn Gottlieb, 58, allegedly took her mother out of a nursing home, neglected her and drained her bank accounts.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said the victim, who suffered from dementia, was living in deplorable conditions before she died in March.

“This is a tragic case where a mother was inhumanely treated by her daughter, the very person who was trusted for her care,” Copeland said.

Copeland added that Gottlieb “showed little regard for human decency.”

Gottlieb has been charged with manslaughter, neglect and theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s