



NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are warning the public about the finding of small but dangerous clinging jellyfish in a North Wildwood pond. The Department of Environmental Protection says this is the first time the invasive species has been found this far south in the state.

Clinging jellyfish range from the size of a dime to a quarter, yet they pack a powerful sting that can produce severe pain, and in severe cases, the need for hospitalization. The jellyfish have a red, orange or violet cross on their bodies.

Each jellyfish can have between 60 and 90 stinging tentacles.

The jellyfish were discovered in a pond adjacent to East 1st Avenue, near the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. Officials are not sure how the jellyfish made their way into the pond, which if fed by a stormwater pipe, may have connections to the inlet.

DEP and New Jersey Department of Health officials are urging the public to avoid wading in the pond.

The jellyfish were first found in the pond and collected by a young girl, whose parents recognized them as clinging jellyfish. Officials were notified and 150 specimens were pulled from the pond.

DEP officials say the invasive species was first spotted in New Jersey in 2016.