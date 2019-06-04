By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Marlton News

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – An employee at a fertility clinic in South Jersey is accused of stealing dozens of doses of fentanyl from the facility. Evesham police say 30-year-old Amanda Alexander stole 60 doses of fentanyl from a medication lock box at the South Jersey Fertility Clinic on Lippincott Drive in Marlton.

Investigators say Alexander, who was a new employee, had also prescribed herself pain medications using a doctor’s electronic prescription account. Police say this happened at least four times.

Alexander was charged with four counts of third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud, third-degree possession of narcotics and two counts of third-degree theft of medications.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s