MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – An employee at a fertility clinic in South Jersey is accused of stealing dozens of doses of fentanyl from the facility. Evesham police say 30-year-old Amanda Alexander stole 60 doses of fentanyl from a medication lock box at the South Jersey Fertility Clinic on Lippincott Drive in Marlton.
Investigators say Alexander, who was a new employee, had also prescribed herself pain medications using a doctor’s electronic prescription account. Police say this happened at least four times.
Alexander was charged with four counts of third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud, third-degree possession of narcotics and two counts of third-degree theft of medications.