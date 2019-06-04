ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — An Allentown woman has died while vacationing at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Maryland couple died. It’s the latest mysterious death involving Americans on the island.
The State Department confirmed Miranda Schaup’s death on Tuesday night. She was staying at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel.
It’s the same hotel where a Maryland couple died last Thursday. A statement from the Dominican Republic National Police said that an autopsy concluded that the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.
Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, missed their scheduled check out time at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.
Hotel staff members went into their room and found the couple unresponsive Thursday, said spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia of the Dominican Republic National Police. There were no signs of violence in the room.
Schaup’s cause of death is under investigation.
