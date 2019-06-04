PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ top prospects is headed to “The Show” just five days after being called up to Triple-A. Adam Haseley will join the Phillies in San Diego on Tuesday after center fielder Andrew McCutchen suffered a left knee injury in the first inning on Monday, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.
McCutchen sprained his left knee in the first inning during a rundown against the San Diego Padres. An MRI is scheduled for today to determine the severity of the injury.
Haseley will be added to the roster if McCutchen is placed on the injured list.
He started the 2019 season with the Double-A Reading Fightins. The 2017 first-round pick had a .268 batting average, with seven home runs and 19 runs batted in his first 41 games of the season.
After being called up to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on May 29, he recorded eight hits, including three doubles, 11 total bases, and four RBI, in six games.
Haseley was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2017 MLB draft out of the University of Virginia. He is also ranked by MLB.com as Philadelphia’s No. 3 prospect.