PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Want to check out the newest restaurant additions to Philadelphia? From a colonial cookery to a rooftop burger bar, read on to see the newest spots to open their doors.
1. Elwood
Elwood is a New American spot that recently opened at 1007 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown.
According to the restaurant’s website, “Elwood’s menu draws from local history. Chef Adam Diltz has looked to the Colonial, Federal and Victorian eras of the Philadelphia region for inspiration.” Expect rustic dishes that are both traditional and off-beat, such as catfish and waffles, turtle soup, ham pot pie and whole rabbit. Don’t forget the wine — Elwood is BYOB.
2. Ambrosia
Ambrosia is an Italian spot that recently opened at 231 S. 24th St. in Rittenhouse.
This BYOB serves fine Italian favorites like beef carpaccio, burrata, chicken milanese and homemade pasta. (See the full menu here.)
3. Sunset Social
Sunset Social is a bar, offering burgers and more, that recently opened its doors at 129 S. 30th St. in University City.
Situated on the rooftop park of Cira Centre South, Sunset Social offers an array of wines, frozen cocktails, craft beers and fresh eats, as well as stunning views of Center City from 12 stories high. Be sure to dig in to the budget-friendly burgers and tots at this seasonal, pop-up-style spot.