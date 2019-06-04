MONGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Montgomery County District’s Attorney office has announced the arrests of two men and one woman accused of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and guns. Authorities say ringleader 25-year-old Gaime Hailemichael conspired with 31-year-old Philip Jensen and 31-year-old Monica Kumpf to illegally buy firearms with the intent to sell them.
“This type of organization’s sole purpose is to make money by putting firearms in the hands of people who cannot lawfully buy and possess guns on their own. That should concern every law-abiding citizen, especially since this group was focused on obtaining Mini Draco AK-47 pistols, a smaller version of an AK-47 that is manufactured in Romania. It’s a small, easily concealed, semi-automatic weapon,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
According to investigators, Kumpf was coached by both men on how to act and what to say while purchasing firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers. She would then turn over the guns to the men in exchange of methamphetamine, which she would then sell.
Hailemichael and Jensen were also involved in trafficking cocaine.
During Hailemichael’s arrest, police found about $75,000 to $100,000 worth of cocaine in his home.
All three remain behind bars.