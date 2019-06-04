



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot a pregnant 18-year-old woman as she sat in a car in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood. Police say she is now fighting for her life after she was caught in the crossover.

“It’s terrifying and it’s heartbreaking,” one resident said.

Families were shaken after at least 30 shots rang out Monday night in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia. Several homes and vehicles were also struck.

“That 18-year-old female was completely unresponsive when police found her,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevy Impala that was driving on Emerald Street when the driver stopped to talk with a man she knew at Atlantic Street.

That’s when the gunfire began. Police say more than 30 shots were fired from at least two different guns.

“We found multiple rifle rounds, possibly coming from an assault rifle, and also we found some large-caliber shell casings from a semi-automatic gun,” Small said.

“I thought it was fireworks,” a resident said.

Police believe the victim, who is pregnant in her first trimester, appears to be an unintended target caught in the crossfire. No one else was hurt but there were many more close calls.

Jose Colon’s home was shot up while people were inside. One woman, who did not want to be identified, had seven bullet holes in her car, including one that went through her headrest, which is really disturbing considering what would have happened if she was sitting there.

Police have not released the name of the victim, although the say she remains in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call police.