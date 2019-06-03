



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey community is on edge after brazen burglars hit nearly two dozen unsuspecting car owners. Police say the suspects have been caught on camera breaking into more than 20 vehicles.

Police say they have made one arrest in the case. The man was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when he was pulled over by police. Authorities say the man confessed to the crimes and implicated another man. Charges are expected.

It’s happening in several communities in West Deptford Township.

“There was a whole bunch of paperwork, all of the things that were in my glove box were pulled out,” Ashley Smith said.

It was a rude awakening for Smith Friday morning. She was one of dozens of people whose cars had been burglarized.

“I opened up my door and was just confused about the mess and was just like, ‘Who was in my car?’ It wasn’t until my neighbor said, ‘You got hit too?’ that I realized that something had happened,” Smith said.

Something did happen and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance video showed multiple people checking vehicle doors and taking valuable items in The Grand neighborhood.

According to police, the thieves targeted the south end of West Deptford. More than 20 cars were broken into.

Thankfully, all Smith lost was a lottery ticket, but her neighbor wasn’t as lucky.

“My husband came out in the morning to go to work and when he opened the front door of his truck, it was ransacked,” Anna Moser said.

Moser says her husband is now out of hundreds of dollars.

“We couldn’t believe that it happened because this is the safest neighborhood and it was just like, unbelievable to us,” Moser said.

As police continue to make arrests, residents are hoping the thieves learn their lesson. And residents are making sure their car doors are locked.