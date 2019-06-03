By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Phil Martelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phil Martelli has found a new gig. The former Saint Joseph’s basketball head coach has accepted a job at the University of Michigan.

The Philly basketball legend announced his next chapter on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Martelli will join new head coach Juwan Howard’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, although his exact role is not known at this time, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn.

Martelli was fired by St. Joe’s in March after 24 seasons at the helm.

In his time as head coach, Martelli compiled a record of 444-328 and won six regular-season Atlantic 10 conference titles along with three conference tournament championships.

Martelli joins new Michigan head coach Juwan Howard in Ann Arbor. Michigan was smoked by Texas Tech in the Sweet Sixteen after securing the 2-seed in the West with a 28-6 record during the regular season.

