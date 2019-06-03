Comments
LONDON GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two people were injured after a crash involving two tractor-trailers in London Grove Township, Chester County. The collision happened northbound on Route 1, near Guernsey Road, just after 4 a.m. Monday.
Officials say one driver was heavily entrapped for over 20 minutes. Another person was reportedly ejected. Both victims have been transported to the hospital.
The Route 1 by-pass is closed northbound between Route 796 and Route 841 while authorities investigate.